Goodman Group (GMG.AX) (ASX:GMG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Goodman Group (GMG.AX) (ASX:GMG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

In other Goodman Group (GMG.AX) news, insider Stephen Johns purchased 10,000 shares of Goodman Group (GMG.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$18.54 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,380.00 ($132,414.29). Also, insider Anthony Rozic sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.52 ($13.23), for a total transaction of A$9,259,500.00 ($6,613,928.57). Insiders sold 1,616,498 shares of company stock worth $30,082,977 in the last 90 days.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

