Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $20.19 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 61.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.