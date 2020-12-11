HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.