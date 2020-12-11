HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.
HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
NYSE:HFC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $52.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.