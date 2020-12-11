Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $12.00. Hookipa Pharma shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 8,105 shares changing hands.
HOOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $261.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
