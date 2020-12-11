Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $12.00. Hookipa Pharma shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 8,105 shares changing hands.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.