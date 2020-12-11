Ignition (IC) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market cap of $110,170.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,675.55 or 1.00012805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003066 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,376,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,067 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.