Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

