Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,056 shares of company stock worth $995,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.