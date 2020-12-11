Insider Buying: Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) Insider Buys £120,000 in Stock

Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($156,780.77).

James Rutherford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, James Rutherford acquired 100,000 shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,588.97).

LON CEY opened at GBX 122.27 ($1.60) on Friday. Centamin plc has a one year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

About Centamin plc (CEY.L)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

