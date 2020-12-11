Insider Buying: Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) Insider Acquires £50,477.50 in Stock

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L) (LON:KIT) insider William Kendall purchased 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,477.50 ($65,949.18).

Shares of KIT stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £203.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. Keystone Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.72%.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

