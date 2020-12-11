Insider Buying: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) CFO Purchases $249,984.00 in Stock

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $31.85 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.91.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

