Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.
RPLA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
About Replay Acquisition
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
