Insider Selling: Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.

RPLA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

