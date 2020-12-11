Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$25.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$25.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

