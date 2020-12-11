Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Dec 11th, 2020

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $385.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $362.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

