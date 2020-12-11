Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $362.50 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 103.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.