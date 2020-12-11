Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.67.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $362.50 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 103.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit