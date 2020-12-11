ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Hits $0.0048

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market cap of $436,740.19 and approximately $928.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 91,621,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,961,419 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.