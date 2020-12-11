James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.