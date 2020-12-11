JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $72.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.69.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -242.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

