Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 593,292 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

