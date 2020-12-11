KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,377,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 501,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

