Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

