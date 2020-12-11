Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

