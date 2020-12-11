Kevin P. Geoghegan Buys 1,631 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

