KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $11,455,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 130.8% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

