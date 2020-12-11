KeyCorp Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,658,926 shares of company stock valued at $213,109,140. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

