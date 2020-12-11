KeyCorp Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $146.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.