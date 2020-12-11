Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.68.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

