KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $25,596.57 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $510,797.98.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,748,352.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

