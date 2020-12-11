Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $9.57 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

