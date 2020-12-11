Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

KLIC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

