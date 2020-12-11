KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 199.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $3,316.42 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00022856 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

