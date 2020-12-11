Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,167,000. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 4.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

