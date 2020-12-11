Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $48.23 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,381,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,233,000. American Campus Communities comprises approximately 8.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 105.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 171,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of ACC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

