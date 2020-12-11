Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

LPI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

