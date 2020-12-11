Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.