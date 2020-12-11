LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

