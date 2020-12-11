Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.23. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

