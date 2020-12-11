Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after buying an additional 281,568 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,777,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

