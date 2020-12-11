Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
