Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

