Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

