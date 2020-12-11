Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $233,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $1,304,995.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,935,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,973,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,507,332 shares of company stock worth $88,876,102.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

