Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $254,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

