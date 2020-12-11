Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $375,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit