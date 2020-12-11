Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,204 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Xilinx by 353.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 176,662 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $18,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $151.54. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

