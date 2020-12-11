Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $244,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.