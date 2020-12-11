Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $96.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

