Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $28,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.81.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

