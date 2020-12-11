Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

