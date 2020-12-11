Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by FIG Partners

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit