Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day moving average is $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.55.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

