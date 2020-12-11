Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1-$1.05 billion this year even amid the industry slump. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

MMP stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

