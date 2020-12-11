Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.65.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.